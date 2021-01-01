Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 780G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 488K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|149898
|161413
|GPU
|192313
|164393
|Memory
|92546
|85627
|UX
|55253
|114231
|Total score
|488556
|527314
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +10%
873
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 855 Plus +27%
2827
2220
|Image compression
|133.6 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|22.55 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|40.85 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|43.9 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|23.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.95 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|743.3 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Realme X3 Superzoom
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 780G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|-
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 642
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|627 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|1036 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2220 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|March 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
