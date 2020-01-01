Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 855
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Performs 15% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 7 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 433K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
795
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2856
2668
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 Plus +13%
487968
433723
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|627 MHz
|585 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|384
|FLOPS
|1036 Gigaflops
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|December 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|SM8150
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
