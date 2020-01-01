Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 855 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 855

Snapdragon 855 Plus
Snapdragon 855 Plus
VS
Snapdragon 855
Snapdragon 855

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Performs 15% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 7 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 433K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 Plus +13%
487968
Snapdragon 855
433723

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 855

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache 512 KB 384 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 768 KB
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 6.7 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 640
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 627 MHz 585 MHz
Number of ALUs 384 384
FLOPS 1036 Gigaflops 899 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced July 2019 December 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150-AC SM8150
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 855 Plus or ask any questions
