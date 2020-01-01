Snapdragon 855 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 7.8x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 250K
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2340 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
753
A10 Fusion +4%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +89%
2668
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +73%
433723
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|-
