Snapdragon 855 vs A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 7.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Announced 2 years and 3 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 250K
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2340 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +89%
2668
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +73%
433723
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2840 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 768 KB 3 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 585 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 No
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2018 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Snapdragon 855 or ask any questions
