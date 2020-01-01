Snapdragon 855 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
94
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
92
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2500 MHz)
- Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31 GB/s)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 433K
- Performs 45% better in floating-point computations
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
753
A12X Bionic +49%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2668
A12X Bionic +74%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
433723
A12X Bionic +46%
631952
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|7
|Number of ALUs
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|-
Cast your vote
7 (22.6%)
24 (77.4%)
Total votes: 31
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Apple A12 Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus or Snapdragon 855
- Apple A13 Bionic or A12X Bionic
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) or Apple A12X Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus or Apple A12X Bionic