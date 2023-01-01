Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs A16 Bionic

Snapdragon 855
VS
A16 Bionic
Snapdragon 855
A16 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 948K vs 524K
  • Announced 3-years and 10-months later
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 855
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 855
524032
A16 Bionic +81%
948204
CPU 141867 248335
GPU 190734 394336
Memory 79792 153536
UX 111311 147260
Total score 524032 948204
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 855
745
A16 Bionic +153%
1886
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 855
2624
A16 Bionic +106%
5410
Image compression 153.4 Mpixels/s 243.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection 21 images/s 46.4 images/s
Speech recognition 45.7 words/s 141.8 words/s
Machine learning 48 images/s 117.1 images/s
Camera shooting 26.2 images/s 54.3 images/s
HTML 5 1.44 Mnodes/s 5.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite 846.9 Krows/s 1430 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 855
3091
A16 Bionic +218%
9827
Stability 91% 82%
Graphics test 18 FPS 58 FPS
Score 3091 9827

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2840 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 384 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 768 KB 32 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 16 billion
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 585 MHz -
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2018 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site -

