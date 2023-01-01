Snapdragon 855 vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
98
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
100
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 948K vs 524K
- Announced 3-years and 10-months later
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2840 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|141867
|248335
|GPU
|190734
|394336
|Memory
|79792
|153536
|UX
|111311
|147260
|Total score
|524032
|948204
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
745
A16 Bionic +153%
1886
Multi-Core Score
2624
A16 Bionic +106%
5410
|Image compression
|153.4 Mpixels/s
|243.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|21 images/s
|46.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|45.7 words/s
|141.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|48 images/s
|117.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|26.2 images/s
|54.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.44 Mnodes/s
|5.9 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|846.9 Krows/s
|1430 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|91%
|82%
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|58 FPS
|Score
|3091
|9827
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|32 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|16 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2796 x 1290
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|-
