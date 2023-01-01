Snapdragon 855 vs A16 Bionic VS Snapdragon 855 A16 Bionic We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Has 2 more cores Pros of Apple A16 Bionic Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm) Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 948K vs 524K

Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 948K vs 524K Announced 3-years and 10-months later

Announced 3-years and 10-months later Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)

Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s) 22% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2840 MHz)

22% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2840 MHz) Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 855 524032 A16 Bionic +81% 948204 CPU 141867 248335 GPU 190734 394336 Memory 79792 153536 UX 111311 147260 Total score 524032 948204 AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores. Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 855 745 A16 Bionic +153% 1886 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 855 2624 A16 Bionic +106% 5410 Image compression 153.4 Mpixels/s 243.5 Mpixels/s Face detection 21 images/s 46.4 images/s Speech recognition 45.7 words/s 141.8 words/s Machine learning 48 images/s 117.1 images/s Camera shooting 26.2 images/s 54.3 images/s HTML 5 1.44 Mnodes/s 5.9 Mnodes/s SQLite 846.9 Krows/s 1430 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 855 3091 A16 Bionic +218% 9827 Stability 91% 82% Graphics test 18 FPS 58 FPS Score 3091 9827

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 58 FPS

[Ultra] - Call of Duty: Mobile 56 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 28 FPS

[Ultra] - Shadowgun Legends 51 FPS

[Ultra] - World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS

[Ultra] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 57 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

1080 x 2340 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and A16 Bionic

CPU Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver) 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest

4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth Cores 8 6 Frequency 2840 MHz 3460 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv9-A L1 cache 384 KB 256 KB L2 cache 768 KB 32 MB L3 cache 2 MB - Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers Transistor count 6.7 billion 16 billion TDP 10 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 640 Apple GPU Architecture Adreno 600 - GPU frequency 585 MHz - Execution units 2 6 Shading units 384 - FLOPS 899 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 - OpenCL version 2.0 - DirectX version 12 -

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 2133 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Neural Engine Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2796 x 1290 Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP - Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G - 4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps - Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.0 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced December 2018 September 2022 Class Flagship Flagship Model number SM8150 - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site -