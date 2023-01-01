Snapdragon 855 vs A17 Pro
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
98
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 594K
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.4x)
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 4-years and 10-months later
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.13 GB/s)
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2840 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|196082
|373446
|GPU
|136210
|579682
|Memory
|114162
|283791
|UX
|152437
|341416
|Total score
|594695
|1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
922
A17 Pro +218%
2934
Multi-Core Score
2825
A17 Pro +161%
7374
|Asset compression
|129.1 MB/sec
|260.8 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|75.9 pages/sec
|169.6 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|88.8 Mpixels/sec
|178.5 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|62.3 images/sec
|173.5 images/sec
|HDR
|91.7 Mpixels/sec
|232.4 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|8.79 images/sec
|27.9 images/sec
|Photo processing
|27.5 images/sec
|79.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.01 Mpixels/sec
|7.58 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|91%
|-
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|-
|Score
|3098
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and A17 Pro
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|3780 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|16 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|3 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|19 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|8 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Apple A17 GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|384
|128
|Total shaders
|768
|768
|FLOPS
|898.5 Gigaflops
|2147.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 5000 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1240 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|September 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150
|APL1V02
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|-
