We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 594K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.4x)
  • Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 4-years and 10-months later
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.13 GB/s)
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 855
vs
A17 Pro

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 855
594695
A17 Pro +164%
1568646
CPU 196082 373446
GPU 136210 579682
Memory 114162 283791
UX 152437 341416
Total score 594695 1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 855
922
A17 Pro +218%
2934
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 855
2825
A17 Pro +161%
7374
Asset compression 129.1 MB/sec 260.8 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 75.9 pages/sec 169.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 88.8 Mpixels/sec 178.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 62.3 images/sec 173.5 images/sec
HDR 91.7 Mpixels/sec 232.4 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 8.79 images/sec 27.9 images/sec
Photo processing 27.5 images/sec 79.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.01 Mpixels/sec 7.58 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 18 FPS -
Score 3098 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and A17 Pro

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2840 MHz 3780 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 16 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 3 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 19 billion
TDP 6 W 8 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Apple A17 GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 Apple GPU
GPU frequency 585 MHz 1398 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 384 128
Total shaders 768 768
FLOPS 898.5 Gigaflops 2147.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 5000 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1240 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2018 September 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150 APL1V02
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A17 Pro and Snapdragon 855, or ask any questions
