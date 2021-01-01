Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Google Tensor

Snapdragon 855
VS
Google Tensor
Snapdragon 855
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Google
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
  • Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 9 score – 684K vs 507K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 855
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 855
507461
Google Tensor +35%
684465
CPU 142947 167563
GPU 185174 278665
Memory 71321 91371
UX 105899 138716
Total score 507461 684465
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 143.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 23.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 44.8 words/s -
Machine learning 45.65 images/s -
Camera shooting 24.2 images/s -
HTML 5 2.93 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 783.05 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 585 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 2 20
Shading units 384 320
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2018 October 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site Google Tensor official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (12.9%)
27 (87.1%)
Total votes: 31

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 855
2. Snapdragon 720G or Snapdragon 855
3. Snapdragon 750G or Snapdragon 855
4. Snapdragon 845 or Snapdragon 855
5. A12 Bionic or Snapdragon 855
6. Snapdragon 888 or Google Tensor
7. A14 Bionic or Google Tensor
8. Snapdragon 888 Plus or Google Tensor

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Snapdragon 855, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish