Snapdragon 855 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 21.9x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2360 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +288%
753
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +198%
2668
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
433723
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|January 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Apple A12 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 vs HiSilicon Kirin 659