Snapdragon 855 vs Kirin 659

Snapdragon 855
VS
Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 21.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 1 year and 11 months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +288%
753
Kirin 659
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +198%
2668
Kirin 659
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855
433723
Kirin 659
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 585 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 No
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 6
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2018 January 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 659 and Snapdragon 855 or ask any questions
