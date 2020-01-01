Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 159K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Higher GPU frequency (~71%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +129%
753
Kirin 710
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +122%
2668
Kirin 710
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +172%
433723
Kirin 710
159540

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 768 KB 512 KB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 585 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 No
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2018 July 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

