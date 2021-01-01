Snapdragon 855 vs Kirin 710A
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 10.8x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 430K vs 159K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
- Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|142660
|70798
|GPU
|172185
|27123
|Memory
|56295
|39134
|UX
|53180
|34913
|Total score
|430910
|159907
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 855 +134%
746
319
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 855 +128%
2663
1168
|Image compression
|143.55 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|23.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|44.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|45.65 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|24.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.93 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|783.05 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|48 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|54 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
|Huawei Honor 9C
1560 x 720
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Kirin 710A
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|384
|64
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|83.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|June 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|-
