We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 430K vs 169K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Higher GPU frequency (~71%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 855
vs
Kirin 710F

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 855 +154%
430910
Kirin 710F
169795
CPU 142660 72142
GPU 172185 22406
Memory 56295 36361
UX 53180 32219
Total score 430910 169795
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 855 +127%
746
Kirin 710F
329
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 855 +96%
2663
Kirin 710F
1362
Image compression 143.55 Mpixels/s 83.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection 23.7 images/s 11.6 images/s
Speech recognition 44.8 words/s 24.15 words/s
Machine learning 45.65 images/s 17 images/s
Camera shooting 24.2 images/s 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 2.93 Mnodes/s 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite 783.05 Krows/s 454.55 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 768 KB 512 KB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 585 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 384 64
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 No
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2018 January 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site -

