Snapdragon 855 vs Kirin 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
77
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
63
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
91
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
76
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 422K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2840 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
738
Kirin 9000 +22%
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2597
Kirin 9000 +24%
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
422819
Kirin 9000 +25%
529116
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|15.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|24
|Number of ALUs
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|October 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|-
