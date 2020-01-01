Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Kirin 930 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Kirin 930

Snapdragon 855
Snapdragon 855
VS
Kirin 930
Kirin 930

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 930 (Mali-T628 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 11.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Supports 166% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 12.8 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Kirin 930

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 1 billion
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-T628 MP4
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 585 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 77 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 No
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 6
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2018 April 2015
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855
2. Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 855
3. Exynos 9820 vs Snapdragon 855
4. Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 855
5. Kirin 980 vs Snapdragon 855
6. Snapdragon 720G vs Kirin 930
7. Kirin 710 vs Kirin 930
8. Kirin 659 vs Kirin 930

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 930 and Snapdragon 855, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish