Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Kirin 955 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Kirin 955

Snapdragon 855
Snapdragon 855
VS
Kirin 955
Kirin 955

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 7.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 2 years and 8 months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Supports 33% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +120%
753
Kirin 955
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +140%
2668
Kirin 955
1112
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855
433723
Kirin 955
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 585 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 No
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 6
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2018 April 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 955 and Snapdragon 855 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish