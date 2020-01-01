Snapdragon 855 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 235K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2360 MHz)
- Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +92%
753
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +92%
2668
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +85%
433723
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|-
|12
|Number of ALUs
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
