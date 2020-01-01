Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Kirin 990 (5G) – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Kirin 990 (5G)

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.78 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Performs 0% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 433K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855
433723
Kirin 990 (5G) +16%
503438

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Kirin 990 (5G)

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB 512 KB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 585 MHz 700 MHz
Cores - 16
Number of ALUs 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 896 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G Balong 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 2300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2018 October 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (5G) and Snapdragon 855 or ask any questions
