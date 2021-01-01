Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Dimensity 1100

Snapdragon 855
Snapdragon 855
VS
Dimensity 1100
Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 581K vs 436K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 855
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 855
436671
Dimensity 1100 +33%
581794
CPU 142660 -
GPU 172185 -
Memory 56295 -
UX 53180 -
Total score 436671 581794

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 143.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 23.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 44.8 words/s -
Machine learning 45.65 images/s -
Camera shooting 24.2 images/s -
HTML 5 2.93 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 783.05 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 585 MHz -
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2018 January 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 855
3. Samsung Exynos 9820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
4. Samsung Exynos 990 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
5. HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1100
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1000L vs Dimensity 1100
8. Samsung Exynos 1080 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1100
9. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 vs Dimensity 1100

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1100 and Snapdragon 855, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish