Snapdragon 855 vs Dimensity 6020
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 9 score – 520K vs 352K
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020
- Announced 4-years and 4-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|141111
|-
|GPU
|184880
|-
|Memory
|76857
|-
|UX
|115836
|-
|Total score
|520635
|352744
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 855 +23%
743
603
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 855 +49%
2623
1757
|Image compression
|153.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|21 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|45.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|48 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|26.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.44 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|846.9 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|92%
|-
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|-
|Score
|3094
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Dimensity 6020
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|32
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|March 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|SM8150
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site
