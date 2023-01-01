Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Dimensity 6020 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Dimensity 6020

Snapdragon 855
VS
Dimensity 6020
Snapdragon 855
Dimensity 6020

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 9 score – 520K vs 352K
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020
  • Announced 4-years and 4-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 855
vs
Dimensity 6020

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 855 +48%
520635
Dimensity 6020
352744
CPU 141111 -
GPU 184880 -
Memory 76857 -
UX 115836 -
Total score 520635 352744
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 153.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 21 images/s -
Speech recognition 45.7 words/s -
Machine learning 48 images/s -
Camera shooting 26.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.44 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 846.9 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 92% -
Graphics test 18 FPS -
Score 3094 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Dimensity 6020

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 585 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 32
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2018 March 2023
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SM8150 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio G88 vs Dimensity 6020
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs MediaTek Dimensity 6020
3. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 vs Dimensity 6020
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs MediaTek Dimensity 6020
5. MediaTek Dimensity 930 vs Dimensity 6020
6. Google Tensor G2 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 855
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 855
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 855
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 6020 and Snapdragon 855, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский