Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Dimensity 9200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Dimensity 9200

Snapdragon 855
VS
Dimensity 9200
Snapdragon 855
Dimensity 9200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1221K vs 520K
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 3-years later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~68%)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 855
vs
Dimensity 9200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 855
520635
Dimensity 9200 +135%
1221959
CPU 141111 276210
GPU 184880 501124
Memory 76857 235287
UX 115836 200088
Total score 520635 1221959
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 153.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 21 images/s -
Speech recognition 45.7 words/s -
Machine learning 48 images/s -
Camera shooting 26.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.44 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 846.9 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 855
3094
Dimensity 9200 +299%
12350
Stability 92% 94%
Graphics test 18 FPS 73 FPS
Score 3094 12350

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Dimensity 9200

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 17 billion
TDP 6 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 585 MHz 981 MHz
Execution units 2 11
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 4048 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 68.3 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 MediaTek APU 690
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 320MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G MediaTek T800
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 7900 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 4200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 7
Bluetooth 5.0 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2018 November 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150 MT6985
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
4 (100%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Google Tensor
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung Exynos 1380
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Google Tensor G2
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or MediaTek Dimensity 1080
9. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 or Apple A16 Bionic
10. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9200 and Snapdragon 855, or ask any questions
EnglishРусский