Snapdragon 855 vs Dimensity 9200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
- Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1221K vs 520K
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 3-years later
- Higher GPU frequency (~68%)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2840 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|141111
|276210
|GPU
|184880
|501124
|Memory
|76857
|235287
|UX
|115836
|200088
|Total score
|520635
|1221959
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
743
Dimensity 9200 +93%
1431
Multi-Core Score
2623
Dimensity 9200 +91%
4999
|Image compression
|153.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|21 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|45.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|48 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|26.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.44 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|846.9 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|92%
|94%
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|73 FPS
|Score
|3094
|12350
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Dimensity 9200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|17 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|981 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|11
|Shading units
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|4048 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|68.3 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|MediaTek APU 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 320MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|MediaTek T800
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 7900 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 4200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|November 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150
|MT6985
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site
