Snapdragon 855 vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Shows significantly better (up to 4.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 96K
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +343%
753
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +174%
2668
975
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +351%
433723
96147
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|December 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|SM8150
|MT6765
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
