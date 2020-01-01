Snapdragon 855 vs Helio P70
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 192K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2100 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +152%
753
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +91%
2668
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +126%
433723
192309
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|255 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
