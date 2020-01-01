Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Helio P70 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Helio P70

Snapdragon 855
Snapdragon 855
VS
Helio P70
Helio P70

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 192K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 35% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2100 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +152%
753
Helio P70
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +91%
2668
Helio P70
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +126%
433723
Helio P70
192309

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Helio P70

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 585 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 255 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 NeuroPilot
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2018 October 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site MediaTek Helio P70 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
11 (52.4%)
10 (47.6%)
Total votes: 21

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P70 and Snapdragon 855 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish