Snapdragon 855 vs Helio P95
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 7.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 145% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 212K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Higher GPU frequency (~66%)
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +89%
753
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +76%
2668
1512
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +105%
433723
212025
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|February 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
