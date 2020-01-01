Snapdragon 855 vs Helio X30
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
41
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 4.4x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 27.81 GB/s)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2600 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
- Higher GPU frequency (~37%)
- Has 2 cores more
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +158%
753
292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +94%
2668
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
433723
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|PowerVR GT7400 Plus
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|800 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|384
|128
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|205 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|27.81 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 10
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|February 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150
|MT6799
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|MediaTek Helio X30 official site
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Samsung Exynos 9825
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- MediaTek Helio X30 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- MediaTek Helio X30 and MediaTek Helio P70
- MediaTek Helio X30 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- MediaTek Helio X30 and MediaTek Helio G90T