We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 4.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 1 year and 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 27.81 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
  • Higher GPU frequency (~37%)
  • Has 2 cores more

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +158%
753
Helio X30
292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +94%
2668
Helio X30
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855
433723
Helio X30
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Helio X30

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35
Cores 8 10
Frequency 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 768 KB 2 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 PowerVR GT7400 Plus
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 585 MHz 800 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 384 128
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 205 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 27.81 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 No
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 10
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2018 February 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150 MT6799
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site MediaTek Helio X30 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio X30 and Snapdragon 855 or ask any questions
