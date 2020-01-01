Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 425
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 37.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 539% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 10 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- 103% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +493%
753
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +551%
2668
410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
433723
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|24
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|February 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|SM8150
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
