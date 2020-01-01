Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 430
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 18.7x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 3 years and 3 months later
- 103% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +328%
753
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +167%
2668
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
433723
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|96
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|September 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|SM8150
|MSM8937
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
Cast your vote
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Apple A12 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- MediaTek Helio A22 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 430