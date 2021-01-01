Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 480

Snapdragon 855
Snapdragon 855
VS
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 8 score – 428K vs 244K
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 855
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 855 +75%
428238
Snapdragon 480
244695
CPU 142660 -
GPU 172185 -
Memory 56295 -
UX 53180 -
Total score 428238 244695

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 143.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 23.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 44.8 words/s -
Machine learning 45.65 images/s -
Camera shooting 24.2 images/s -
HTML 5 2.93 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 783.05 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 585 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X51
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2018 January 2021
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SM8150 SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung Exynos 9825
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 855, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish