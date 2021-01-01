Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 480 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and 480 Plus (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 9 score – 510K vs 382K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
- Announced 2-years and 11-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|142947
|-
|GPU
|185174
|-
|Memory
|71321
|-
|UX
|105899
|-
|Total score
|510261
|382974
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 855 +38%
743
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 855 +63%
2627
1607
|Image compression
|143.55 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|23.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|44.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|45.65 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|24.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.93 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|783.05 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|96%
|-
|Graphics test
|12 FPS
|-
|Score
|2108
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 480 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|-
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|SM8150
|SM4350-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site
