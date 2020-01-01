Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 625 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 625

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 7.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 357% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Announced 2 years and 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +159%
2668
Snapdragon 625
1032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 625

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 585 MHz 650 MHz
Number of ALUs 384 96
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 546
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X9
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2018 February 2016
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150 MSM8953
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 855 or ask any questions
