Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 5.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 220% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +328%
753
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +170%
2668
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
433723
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|96
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|May 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150
|SDM630
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
