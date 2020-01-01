Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 632
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Supports 357% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 120K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- 58% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 1800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +185%
753
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +151%
2668
1064
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +260%
433723
120542
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|96
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X9 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150
|SDM632
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
