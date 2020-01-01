Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 636
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 4.9x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 148K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- 58% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 1800 MHz)
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +175%
753
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +137%
2668
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +192%
433723
148783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|720 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|128
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|October 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150
|SDM636
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
Cast your vote
20 (74.1%)
7 (25.9%)
Total votes: 27
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Samsung Exynos 9825
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs Samsung Exynos 9611