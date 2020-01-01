Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 675 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 675

Snapdragon 855
Snapdragon 855
VS
Snapdragon 675
Snapdragon 675

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 207K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Higher GPU frequency (~28%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +109%
433723
Snapdragon 675
207848

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 675

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB 16 KB
L2 cache 768 KB 256 KB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 612
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 585 MHz 700-750 MHz
Number of ALUs 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2018 October 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150 SDM675
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 855 or ask any questions
