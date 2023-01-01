Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 644). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Supports 33% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 25.6 GB/s)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 6-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 564K vs 522K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|141555
|177123
|GPU
|184296
|162367
|Memory
|62560
|101455
|UX
|131223
|120496
|Total score
|522855
|564742
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
742
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +14%
843
Multi-Core Score
2626
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +19%
3121
|Image compression
|153.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|21 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|45.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|48 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|26.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.44 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|846.9 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|88%
|99%
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|18 FPS
|Score
|3022
|3093
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 644
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|384
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|1014 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X62
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 5000 Mbps
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1240 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|May 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150
|SM7450-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site
