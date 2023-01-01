Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

Snapdragon 855
VS
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Snapdragon 855
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Supports 33% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 25.6 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 4-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 9 score – 947K vs 520K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 855
vs
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 141111 246704
GPU 184880 352464
Memory 76857 176323
UX 115836 171430
Total score 520635 947731
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 153.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 21 images/s -
Speech recognition 45.7 words/s -
Machine learning 48 images/s -
Camera shooting 26.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.44 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 846.9 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 92% 99%
Graphics test 18 FPS 44 FPS
Score 3094 7490

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2910 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 725
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 585 MHz 580 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 1781 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X62
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2018 March 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150 SM7475-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site

