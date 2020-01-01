Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 221K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 7 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +91%
753
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +84%
2668
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +96%
433723
221157
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|5.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|128
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X15 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|May 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150
|SDM710
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
