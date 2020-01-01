Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 710 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 710

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 221K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 7 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Higher GPU frequency (~28%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +96%
433723
Snapdragon 710
221157

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 710

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 5.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 616
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 585 MHz 750 MHz
Number of ALUs 384 128
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 384 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X15 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2018 May 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150 SDM710
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 855 or ask any questions
