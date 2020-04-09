Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 720G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Supports 145% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 281K
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +54%
433723
Snapdragon 720G
281076

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 720G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 585 MHz 500 MHz
Number of ALUs 384 128
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X15
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2018 January 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150 SM7125
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 855 or ask any questions
Ishan Singh 09 April 2020 18:51
I am about to buy a smartphone but I am not sure whether buy 1yr 2month old Redmi K20 Pro or Redmi Note 9 Pro Max which is about to release soon. Note 9 has a better camera but K20 has a better processor. Also I want to ask if PUBG will work smoothly on Snapdragon 720G or not and on which graphics quality... Thanks before only
+96 Reply
Yasir 09 June 2020 20:22
K20 Pro. Android and apps become slow with upgrades. Camera will stay the same through upgrades. Gaming is more important than camera :)
+15 Reply
Martin Tom 24 June 2020 23:02
I would suggest you to buy Realme X2 (6/128) in this segment a good smartphone is good balance of everthing in it.
+7 Reply
Chanchal Rose 20 August 2020 05:58
Hii...I am about to buy a smartphone but I am not sure about whether to buy redmi k20 pro or redmi 9 pro max....All I am looking is for a good camera , a good processor and good battery life...so which one do you suggest ?
+10 Reply
