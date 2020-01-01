Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 730
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 730
- Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 252K
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +39%
753
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +48%
2668
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +72%
433723
252629
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|128
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150
|SM7150-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
Cast your vote
94 (87%)
14 (13%)
Total votes: 108
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9825 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- MediaTek Helio G90T and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730