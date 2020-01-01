Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 730G
- Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 284K
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +39%
753
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +52%
2668
1753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +52%
433723
284624
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|825 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|128
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
