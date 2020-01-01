Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 732G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 732G
- Performs 85% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 281K
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +33%
753
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +47%
2668
1813
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +54%
433723
281935
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|950 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|128
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|486 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|August 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150
|SM7150-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
Cast your vote
165 (51.7%)
154 (48.3%)
Total votes: 319
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Samsung Exynos 9825
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and MediaTek Helio G90T
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G