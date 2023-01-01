Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 3.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1286K vs 520K
  • Supports 88% higher memory bandwidth (64 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 855
vs
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 855
520635
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +147%
1286593
CPU 141111 265523
GPU 184880 579772
Memory 76857 236450
UX 115836 199190
Total score 520635 1286593
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 153.4 Mpixels/s 251.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 21 images/s 46.2 images/s
Speech recognition 45.7 words/s 122.9 words/s
Machine learning 48 images/s 114.1 images/s
Camera shooting 26.2 images/s 51.7 images/s
HTML 5 1.44 Mnodes/s 5.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite 846.9 Krows/s 1510 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 92% 64%
Graphics test 18 FPS 73 FPS
Score 3094 12223

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -
TDP 6 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 740
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 585 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 3481 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 64 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G Snapdragon X70
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 10000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 7
Bluetooth 5.0 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2018 November 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150 SM8550-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
    - There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.

