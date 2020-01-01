Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 820 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 820

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Announced 3 years and 1 month later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Performs 81% better in floating-point computations
  • 32% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2150 MHz)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 820

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2840 MHz 2150 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 530
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 585 MHz 624 MHz
Number of ALUs 384 256
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 498 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 28MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X12
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2018 November 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150 MSM8996
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 855 or ask any questions
