Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 820
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Announced 3 years and 1 month later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Performs 81% better in floating-point computations
- 32% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2150 MHz)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29.8 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +132%
753
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +230%
2668
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
433723
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2150 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|624 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|256
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|498 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 28MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|November 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150
|MSM8996
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
Cast your vote
10 (76.9%)
3 (23.1%)
Total votes: 13
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Samsung Exynos 9825
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 636