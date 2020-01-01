Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 821
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 175K
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- Performs 73% better in floating-point computations
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2342 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29.8 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +120%
753
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +252%
2668
758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +147%
433723
175868
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2342 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|653 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|256
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|519 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24 бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|July 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150
|MSM8996 Pro
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
Cast your vote
15 (78.9%)
4 (21.1%)
Total votes: 19
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung Exynos 9825
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 820