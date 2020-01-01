Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 835
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Performs 61% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 281K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2450 MHz)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29.8 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +92%
753
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +56%
2668
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +54%
433723
281291
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2450 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 540
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|710 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|256
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|558 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X16 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|November 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150
|MSM8998
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
