Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 845
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1 year later
- Performs 24% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 360K
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29.8 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +69%
753
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +52%
2668
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +20%
433723
360535
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 630
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|710 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|256
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|727 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X20 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|December 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150
|SDM845
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
Cast your vote
139 (79.4%)
36 (20.6%)
Total votes: 175
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung Exynos 9820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Apple A12 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or MediaTek Helio G90T