Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 845

Snapdragon 855
Snapdragon 855
VS
Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 1 year later
  • Performs 24% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 360K
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29.8 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +20%
433723
Snapdragon 845
360535

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 845

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 384 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 768 KB 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 630
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 585 MHz 710 MHz
Number of ALUs 384 256
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 727 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV DSD 32-бит/384 кГц

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X20 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced December 2018 December 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150 SDM845
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 855 or ask any questions
