Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs A10 Fusion

Snapdragon 860
VS
A10 Fusion
Snapdragon 860
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Announced 4-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 254K
  • 26% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2340 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
A10 Fusion

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +78%
453946
A10 Fusion
254407
CPU 136565 47633
GPU 166857 78628
Memory 94975 33145
UX 110727 24576
Total score 453946 254407

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +83%
2617
A10 Fusion
1430
Image compression - 65.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.5 words/s
Machine learning - 29.55 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.83 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 426.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2960 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Execution units - 6
Shading units - 196
FLOPS - 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 No
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Apple A10 Fusion
6. Apple A12 Bionic vs Apple A10 Fusion
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Apple A10 Fusion

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish