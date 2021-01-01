Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Announced 3-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 321K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2390 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
A11 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +41%
453946
A11 Bionic
321027
CPU 136565 88563
GPU 166857 75396
Memory 94975 44020
UX 110727 40315
Total score 453946 321027

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860
750
A11 Bionic +24%
930
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +10%
2617
A11 Bionic
2373
Image compression - 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.2 words/s
Machine learning - 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 756.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2960 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Execution units - 3
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site -

