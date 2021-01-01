Snapdragon 860 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
58
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
54
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Announced 3-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 321K
- Has 2 more cores
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2390 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|136565
|88563
|GPU
|166857
|75396
|Memory
|94975
|44020
|UX
|110727
|40315
|Total score
|453946
|321027
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
750
A11 Bionic +24%
930
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +10%
2617
2373
|Image compression
|-
|128.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|21.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|45.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|39.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|756.85 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|Execution units
|-
|3
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|-
