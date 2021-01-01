Snapdragon 860 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
71
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
70
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
73
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2490 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 408K
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|136565
|129259
|GPU
|166857
|148052
|Memory
|94975
|56934
|UX
|110727
|63018
|Total score
|453946
|408136
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
750
A12 Bionic +52%
1138
Multi-Core Score
2617
A12 Bionic +13%
2949
|Image compression
|-
|131.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|17.45 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|70.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|58.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|17.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.17 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|670.45 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|Execution units
|-
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|-
Cast your vote
25 (67.6%)
12 (32.4%)
Total votes: 37