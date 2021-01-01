Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2490 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 408K
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
A12 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 860 +11%
453946
A12 Bionic
408136
CPU 136565 129259
GPU 166857 148052
Memory 94975 56934
UX 110727 63018
Total score 453946 408136

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860
750
A12 Bionic +52%
1138
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860
2617
A12 Bionic +13%
2949
Image compression - 131.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 17.45 images/s
Speech recognition - 70.4 words/s
Machine learning - 58.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 17.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 670.45 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2960 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Execution units - 4
FLOPS - 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site -

