Snapdragon 860 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
90
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
88
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
87
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 636K vs 453K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|136565
|-
|GPU
|166857
|-
|Memory
|94975
|-
|UX
|110727
|-
|Total score
|453946
|636127
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
750
A12X Bionic +51%
1130
Multi-Core Score
2617
A12X Bionic +78%
4658
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and A12X Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|-
|15 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|Execution units
|-
|7
|FLOPS
|-
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|-
