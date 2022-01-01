Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs A16 Bionic

Snapdragon 860
VS
A16 Bionic
Snapdragon 860
A16 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 9 score – 956K vs 564K
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.13 GB/s)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2960 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860
564594
A16 Bionic +69%
956255
CPU 143762 242019
GPU 204477 407261
Memory 98566 167432
UX 119732 145864
Total score 564594 956255
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860
733
A16 Bionic +154%
1861
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860
2567
A16 Bionic +102%
5198
Image compression 142.85 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 44.55 words/s -
Machine learning 46.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 22.85 images/s -
HTML 5 1.65 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 777.9 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 860
3456
A16 Bionic +185%
9856
Stability 98% 78%
Graphics test 20 FPS 59 FPS
Score 3456 9856

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2960 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 24 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 16 billion
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 675 MHz -
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 1037 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced April 2019 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
2. Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
3. MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Apple A16 Bionic
5. Apple A15 Bionic and Apple A16 Bionic
6. Google Tensor G2 and Apple A16 Bionic
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Apple A16 Bionic
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A16 Bionic and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish