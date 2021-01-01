Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Kirin 710F – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Kirin 710F

Snapdragon 860
VS
Kirin 710F
Snapdragon 860
Kirin 710F

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Performs 4.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 456K vs 169K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 35% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Higher GPU frequency (~48%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Kirin 710F

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +169%
456410
Kirin 710F
169795
CPU 138565 72142
GPU 174857 22406
Memory 64975 36361
UX 67727 32219
Total score 456410 169795
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +125%
741
Kirin 710F
329
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +93%
2622
Kirin 710F
1362
Image compression 142.85 Mpixels/s 83.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection 20.3 images/s 11.6 images/s
Speech recognition 44.55 words/s 24.15 words/s
Machine learning 46.35 images/s 17 images/s
Camera shooting 22.85 images/s 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 1.65 Mnodes/s 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite 777.9 Krows/s 454.55 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 675 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 384 64
FLOPS 1037 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 No
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 January 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site -

